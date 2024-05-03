Lok Sabha Elections: Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Rae Bareli, Sonia's loyalist from Amethi, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ANI Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and KL Sharma.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amid the ongoing speculations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli and the party could field senior leader and Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi, sources said. Friday is the last date for filing of nominations for the seats that will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections, however, the party is still to announce its candidates for the constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress has been postponing the announcement of candidates for two seats for several weeks now. Tension escalated as Congress supporters in Amethi protested earlier this week, demanding a candidate from the Gandhi family. According to sources, the party has begun organising for the nomination filing in both seats, historically dominated by members of the Gandhi-Nehru lineage. If Rahul Gandhi is nominated, it's anticipated that Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi will accompany him during the nomination process.

Gandhi family loyalist likely from Amethi

KL Sharma, a trusted confidant of the Gandhi family, has also served as the representative for Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli constituency during her tenure as MP. With Gandhi's transition to the Rajya Sabha, there's a noticeable gap, which was widely anticipated to be filled by Priyanka Gandhi. However, she is unlikely to contest the Lok Sabha elections this time.

The Congress leadership in Uttar Pradesh has made a formal appeal to the Gandhi family to contest both seats, which have long been associated with the family's political legacy. Additionally, members of the Congress central election committee have also joined in urging the party leadership to nominate both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from Uttar Pradesh. However, the final decision rests with the Congress leadership and the party's first family.

Generational dynasties: A Look at Amethi, Rae Bareli seats

The Amethi seat has been represented by Rahul Gandhi since 2004 and he remained a member of Parliament from the constituency for three consecutive terms till 2019 when he was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani. Rahul Gandhi currently represents the Wayanad constituency in Kerala from where he had also contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Raebareli constituency was represented by Sonia Gandhi from 2004 to 2024. Prior to that, Sonia Gandhi had represented the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency after she entered politics and contested for the first time in 1999. The seat has previously been represented by Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Notably, the Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies go to polls on May 20 in the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections.

