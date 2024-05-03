PCB chief medical officer resigns after shocking report over Ihsanullah's injury

Follow us on Image Source : IHSANULLAH/INSTAGRAM Ihsanullah.

The PCB's chief medical officer Dr Sohail Saleem has resigned to the board after a thorough investigation by an independent three-member Medical Committee revealed that he didn't "clinically diagnose and investigate" fast bowler Ihsanullah's injury in the initial stage.

The three-member committee comprising Prof. Rana Dilawaiz Nadeem, Dr Mumraiz Naqshband and Prof. Javed Akram which was tasked to investigate the handling of Ihsanullah's injury has concluded that the pacer's right elbow pain was "not addressed, treated and operated appropriately".

The committee held Dr Saleem responsible for the "delay in reaching the clinical diagnoses and investigations" and also mentioned that the Multan Sultans speedster "did not receive a formal rehabilitation process as required by his condition".

"The committee concludes that Ihsanullah’s condition of right elbow pain was not addressed, treated and operated appropriately. There was a delay in reaching the clinical diagnoses and investigations. He did not receive a formal rehabilitation process as required by his condition," a press release issued by the PCB read.

"His surgery was planned hurriedly without any specialist review and preoperative assessment.

"The surgeon recommended by Director of Medical and Sports Sciences was inappropriate, lacking the academics and experience in the field.

“Postoperatively, Mr Ihsanullah was not fully compliant to the rehabilitation protocols as alleged by the PCB officials. He continues to have medial elbow pain along with shoulder dyskinesia. He has significant elbow stiffness for which surgery is not advised currently as per advice of national and international appropriate experts in the speciality shoulder and elbow."

Moreover, the committee has advised the 21-year-old fast bowler to undergo "aggressive physiotherapy and rehabilitation of right elbow and shoulder" and mentioned that surgery may be the last resort if he "does not recover in six to 12 months".

Ihsanullah last played for Pakistan in an ODI game against New Zealand on April 29, 2023.