Haryana Board HBSE Result 2024 for Class 10 soon at bseh.org, check expected date, how to download, more

Haryana Board HBSE Result 2024 Class 10: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will soon announce the results of the class 10th board exam. As per media reports, the results are expected to be released on May 10. The board has directed all exam centres to finish the evaluation of copies by May 8. In 2023, the results were declared on May 16. However, an official confirmation from the board on releasing HBSE class 10th result date is still awaited. Students who took the exams can check their results from the official website, bseh.org. Students are advised to keep their HBSE 10th admit card handy while checking Haryana Board results 2024.

This year, the Haryana Board conducted the class 10th exams from February 26 to March 26 in offline mode wherein around 3 lakh students appeared. To pass the HBSE Class 10th board exam, the students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject both theoretical and practical. Students should note that the results published on the official website are provisional. Students will have to collect their original mark sheets from their schools after the official declaration.

How to download Haryana HBSE Class 10th Result 2024?

Visit the official website, bseh.org Click on the 'Result' tab Click on the link that reads, 'Haryana HBSE Class 10th Result 2024' It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your roll number, and other details Haryana HBSE Class 10th Result 2024 will appear on the screen Download and save the result for future reference

Haryana HBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Details mentioned

Haryana HBSE Class 10th Result 2024 will contain the following details.

Student Name

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Marks Obtained in Each Subject

Total CGPA

Total Marks

Father’s Name and Mother’s Name

Marks Secured in Theory, Internal Assessment and Practical

Enrollment Number

Result Status

In 2023, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 65.43 per cent. Gender-wise, girls performed better than boys by securing 69.81 per cent while boys scored 61.41 per cent.

What's next?

After the announcement of the results, students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation of their results. The re-evaluation forms will be released after the declaration of results. For re-checking of answer sheets, students will have to pay a fee per subject in which they are applying for result scrutiny. If there are any changes in the marks, the mark sheet will be updated accordingly. Even if the marks decrease after re-evaluation, the scores will be considered final.