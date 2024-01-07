Ayodhya Ram Temple event: Badruddin Ajmal urges Muslims to stay home from January 20-25, BJP hits back

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) All India United Democratic Front President and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal

Ayodhya Ram Temple event: Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday (January 6) urged all the Muslims to stay home from January 20 to 25. He also called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the biggest enemy of the community.

MP Badruddin Ajmal asked Muslims to avoid travel during the period coinciding with the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya later this month to avoid any untoward incident.

"We will have to be cautious. Muslims should avoid travelling from January 20 to 25. The entire world will witness the idol of Ram Lalla being placed in Ram Janmabhoomi. Lakhs of people will travel by buses, trains, aeroplanes, etc. We will have to maintain peace," Ajmal said while addressing a gathering in Assam's Barpeta.

"During that period, we should avoid travelling and stay home. The BJP is the biggest enemy of Muslims. It is the enemy of our lives, faith, mosques, Islamic laws and our Azan," he added.

"The Ram idol will be installed and during that period, lakhs and lakhs of people will be going there in cars, trains, buses, special trains, flights. The BJP has big plans. I urge our Muslim brothers not to travel from January 20 to 24-25," the Dhubri MP said.

Lashing out at the saffron party, Ajmal alleged that it is the enemy of Muslims' lives, faith, prayer, madrasa, masjid, 'purdah' of our mothers and sisters, Islamic laws and talaq." Later talking to reporters, Ajmal maintained that he has given the appeal for the Muslims to not travel to avoid any untoward incident.

"For the sake of peace and harmony, I have appealed to our Muslim brothers not to travel by train during the period," he said.

He added that a repetition of the times of the Ayodhya mosque demolition should be avoided, and it is with that intention he has given the appeal.

"There can be no problem if people do not travel for three-four days," the AIUDF chief added.

BJP hits back at Badruddin Ajmal:

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union Minister hit back at the AIUDF chief, stating that the BJP works on the 'Mantra' of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwaas'.

"BJP does not hate Muslims. We work with the mantra, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. A former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari, has been invited to the 'consecration' ceremony of the Ram temple, and he will also participate in the prayers. People like Badruddin Ajmal and Owaisi spread hatred in society. BJP respects all religions," Singh said.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

As the countdown to the temple consecration continues, the anticipation and enthusiasm among the people are palpable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

More than 60,00 people are expected to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present.

(With agencies inputs)

