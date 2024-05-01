Satyajit Ray Birthday Special: Only Indian to receive THIS special Oscar award, died 23 days after

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Did you know Satyajit Ray died after 23 days receiving Oscar Award

Today is the 104th birth anniversary of filmmaker Satyajit Ray, who gave Indian cinema a distinct identity across the world. There are very few Indians who have been awarded the Oscar Award, cinema's highest honour worldwide. Usually, the filmmakers who received this prestigious award are American citizens who make Hollywood films, especially in the old era. Satyajit Ray, however, one of the most acclaimed Indian filmmakers, was honoured with an Honorary Award by the Academy at the 64th Academy Awards, back in the year 1992. This honour is like a Life Time Achievement Award in India. Satyajit Ray, the first Indian to achieve Oscar in this category, was not present to accept it in person. Sadly, the reason for this was his poor health.

Received Oscar Award at his dead bed

Satyajit Ray was hospitalised in Kolkata at the time of the 64th Academy Awards. He could not catch a flight to Los Angeles, but a video message from him was showcased at the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre. Ray's award was announced by actor Audrey Hepburn, who described his work as 'a rare mastery of the art of motion pictures and his profound humanism, which has had an indelible impact on filmmakers and audiences around the world.'

Satyajit Ray's acceptance speech

Satyajit Ray is seen giving a speech while lying on the bed and during this time the Golden Oscar trophy is seen in his hands. 'It is an extraordinary experience for me to be here tonight to receive this wonderful award, which is certainly the best achievement of my filmmaking career,' said the visionary filmmaker.

Ray died 23 days after receiving the award

In the year 1992, this ceremony was held on 30 March, and less than a month later, on 23 April, Satyajit Ray died in Kolkata at the age of 70. To date, Satyajit Ray is the only Indian to be honoured with the Honourary Oscar award. Ray is known as one of the finest filmmakers in the world and in his long career he made many great films like 'Pather Panchali', 'Charulata', 'Mahanagar', 'Sonar Kela', 'Shatranj Ke Khiladi'.

