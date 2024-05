Updated on: May 01, 2024 23:29 IST

ATM 'Card Trap' Scam: What It Is And How To Stay Safe | Explained | India TV News

ATM ‘Card Trap’ Scam: Beware of ATM fraudsters who tamper with the card reader by removing it. This makes customers' cards get stuck inside the machine when they try to withdraw money. To deceive the victims, scammers pose as helpful strangers and offer to assist by asking for their PIN number