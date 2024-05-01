'Copyright lagana hai': Yuzvendra Chahal's hilarious request to Elon Musk over Harshal Patel's celebration

Follow us on Image Source : YUZVENDRA CHAHAL/X Harshal Patel during the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 in Chennai on April 1, 2024

Punjab Kings bowlers produced an impressive display to restrict Chennai Super Kings to a 162 total while bowling first in the 49th match of the IPL 2024 on Wednesday. Spinners Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar picked two wickets each as Chennai Super Kings witnessed an embarrassing collapse at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In-form pacer Harshal Patel was surprisingly limited to bowl just one over but the former RCB bowler stole the limelight with a brilliant catch to dismiss Sameer Rizvi. Not known for his sharp fielding, Harshal produced an impressive acrobatic sliding effort at deep third man.

Harshal stayed on the ground to celebrate the wicket with Yuzvendra Chahal's iconic celebration. Chahal was quick to note Harshal's antics and took Twitter to point out the PBKS bowler replicating his pose hilariously. Rajasthan Royals leggie even tagged Twitter owner Elon Musk in his post and jokingly asked him to strike a copyright notice to Harshal Patel.

Punjab Kings were quick to humour Chahal's post and replied with, "account hack mat karna Yuzi bhai."

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (substituted by Sameer Rizvi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Richard Gleeson, Mustafizur Rahman.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran (c), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh (substituted by Prabhsimran Singh).

More to follow...