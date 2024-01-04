'When hurt will one go to doctor or temple?' Tejashwi Yadav courts controversy on Ayodhya Ram Temple

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tejashwi Yadav

While the Yogi Adityanath government-led Uttar Pradesh government is leaving no stone unturned to make the grand January 22 consecration ceremony a success, the Opposition has termed it as a BJP event.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav too while addressing a public meeting in Bihar said that if one gets injured, then a doctor will be consulted not a priest. "I am not against any religion, I myself went to Tirupati temple to get my daughter tonsured, where I also offered my hair. The current situation of the country is where efforts are being made to change the country, the Constitution and destroy democracy. We are preparing to distribute jobs to the people and these people introduce ED and CBI to us."

Tejashwi Yadav targets Prime Minister

Tejashwi Yadav said that his fight is not with Narendra Modi but with real issues. "All we are asking is that where is that Rs 15 lakh each which you promised will come in each account. Why has the black money not arrived yet? After you became Prime Minister, Mehul Choksi, Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi fled the country. How did these people run away after dodging you? These people ran away after robbing the bank and bankrupted it. Whose money was this?" Hatred is being created so that these people can loot the country," he added.

On Ayodhya Ram Temple

On Ayodhya Ram Temple construction, the Bihar dy CM said, "If thousands and lakhs of crores of rupees are being spent in Ayodhya, then how many people would have got salary from it, people would have got education and treatment facilities. What does Lord Ram want? Modi ji is a factory of lies. Modi ji is a wholesaler of lies."