Updated on: May 01, 2024 23:16 IST

North East Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's Manoj Tiwari to take on Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar

North East Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: North East Delhi is one of the key constituencies in the national capital which is set to witness an interesting fight between BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Congress Kanhaiya Kumar. Polling in all the seven seats in Delhi will take place in the sixth phase.