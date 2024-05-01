Akshay Kumar to start shooting of Housefull 5 in UK | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Akshay Kumar and Nana Patekar will soon start shooting for Housefull 5 in UK

Akshay Kumar has been in the headlines for his upcoming comedy film, Housefull 5. The anticipation for the fifth installment of the 'Housefull' franchise is reaching new heights. Every update related to the film is attracting a lot of attention from the fans. Akshay and the producers are preparing to take fans on a comedy-filled adventure. Meanwhile, a big update has also come out on its shooting schedule. The new film is expected to be better and bigger on every scale, enthralling the audience with an absolutely captivating story and stunning cinematic visuals.

Akshay Kumar to kickstart shoot for Housefull 5

Along with Akshay Kumar, stars like Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey are going to be seen in 'Housefull 5'. According to the information, Akshay Kumar is preparing for a completely busy shooting schedule in the UK. According to a media report, director Tarun Mansukhani is all set to begin the journey of 'Housefull 5' with the filming schedule set for August 2024 in the picturesque locations of the UK.

The excitement doesn't end here, as the entire team of 'Housefull 5' is reportedly going to shoot for 45 days on a cruise ship in September. This unique setting promises to inject new energy into the franchise. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has left no stone unturned in arranging a grand cruise for the film.

Housefull 5 Budget

The budget of the film 'Housefull 5' produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Tarun Mansukhani is said to be Rs 350 crore. In this way, it will prove to be India's biggest comedy film. The announcement video for 'Housefull 5' featured fun and memorable clips from the first four films of the successful franchise. Interestingly, the transition used shows a cruise ship. This makes it clear that the cruise of 'Housefull 5' is all set to take the audience on a crazy ride.

Apart from housefull 5, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Khel Khel Mein. He also has a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

