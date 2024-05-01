Wednesday, May 01, 2024
     
  5. 'Would have been completely lost if...', Virat Kohli's heartfelt birthday post for Anushka Sharma is here

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most talked about couples in the country. Today Anushka is celebrating her 36th birthday and on this occasion, Virat Kohli finally broke his Instagram jinx and posted pictures after so long.

Sakshi Verma Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published on: May 01, 2024 18:13 IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Virat Kohli's heartfelt post on Anushka Sharma's birthday is out

Anushka Sharma, the wife of Indian team's star batsman Virat Kohli, is celebrating her 36th birthday today. Anushka Sharma is getting a lot of love from fans on her birthday today. On this occasion, Virat Kohli also wished Anushka Sharma in a very romantic manner. Virat shared a post on his Instagram account, in which he shared pictures of himself and Anushka and wrote a beautiful caption. 

Virat Kohli's birthday wish for his wife Anushka Sharma 

This post went viral within a few moments. "I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world world. We love you so much," read the caption. At the same time, there has been a flood of comments on this post of Virat Kohli.

Watch the post here:

Let us tell you that Anushka Sharma was born on 1 May 1988 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Anushka started her career with modeling and in a film career of 16 years, she worked in Band Baaja Baaraat, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sanju Aur Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She was last seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga. Anushka also featured in the Qala movie song, Ghode Pe Sawar Hain. 

Anushka distanced herself from the film after Vamika was born

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma first met during a shampoo ad in 2013 and their love gradually grew. After dating for six years, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11 in the year 2017. After marrying Kohli, Anushka stayed on and off with films. Later, she she took a break from the film world after her first child Vamika was born. The couple have been blessed with a baby boy, named Akaay, this year.  

