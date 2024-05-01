Manisha Koirala hints at Heeramandi season 2, talks about working with SLB after 28 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manisha Koirala has hinted at a possibility of Heeramandi season 2

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has given many superhit films on the big screen, has entered the digital world. His first web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been released on Netflix. In this series, several actors including the famous 90's actress Manisha Koirala to Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sonakshi Sinha have played the role of courtesans. How the courtesans of Hiramandi took part during the freedom struggle has also been beautifully portrayed in the web series. With the release of Heeramandi, Manisha Koirala has unveiled her character and hinted at many more seasons.

Will there be more seasons of Heeramandi?

Manisha Koirala recently talked about her character in Heeramandi and shared the experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again. Not only this, during the conversation Manisha Koirala also hinted that there are possibilities of many more seasons of this grand show. The actor told in one of her interviews that there is not just one but many stories have originated in the localities of Heeramandi. Hence, many more seasons of this series can also be made.

Manisha Koirala, while talking in detail about her character 'Mallika Jaan', said that there are many shades in my character, at one time it is like this, where emotions like a mother emerge in her mind, while on the other hand, she has negative emotions. There are shades too.

Manisha Koirala worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 28 years

Manisha said that she has never played a character like 'Mallika Jaan' in her career before. She had no idea how she would adapt herself to this powerful character, she just knew that she had to bring life to this role and fulfill whatever expectations Sanjay Leela Bhansali had for her.

Let us tell you that after 28 years of silence, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and famous 90s actress Manisha Koirala are working together. Apart from her, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Sehgal are also in lead roles in the series.

