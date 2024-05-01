First look of Vande Bharat Metro, trial run to start from July | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Vande Bharat Metro

In a major development, a rail coach factory in Punjab’s Kapurthala rolled out the first few coaches of India's Vande Bharat Metro rail on Tuesday. The Vande Bharat metro will be tested from July this year.

In the initial phase, 50 trains will be built, and the number will gradually be increased to 400. The Vande Bharat Metro will be able to travel between 100-250 km, offering a swift and comfortable experience to the passengers. In its default configuration, the train will have 12 coaches, which can be expanded up to 16 coaches.

On its website, the railways says several reformative initiatives have been taken since 2014 under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi to enhance safety.

The major initiatives include increase in expenditure with creation of a dedicated fund for safety related work, emphasised track renewal, removal of unmanned level crossings, and modernisation of track rollout of safer passenger coaches at a faster pace.

