IMD forecasts higher heat wave days for northern plains and central India in May

In a recent announcement, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the chief of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), revealed on Wednesday that the month of May is likely to witness above normal maximum temperatures across most parts of the country. Additionally, a significantly high number of heat wave days are expected over the northern plains, central region, and adjoining areas of peninsular India. Mohapatra told in a press conference that around 8-11 heat wave days are likely over south Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Gujarat region in May.

According to him, the remaining parts of Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, UP and some parts of Chhattisgarh, interior Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, north interior Karnataka and Telangana may record 5-7 heat wave days in the month. He said that northern plains, central India and adjoining areas of peninsular India normally experience around three days of heat wave in May. Most parts of the country except, most parts of northeast India, some parts of northwest and central India and adjoining areas of northeast peninsular India, will witness above normal maximum temperature.

Absense of Thunderstorm is one of the reasons for prolonged heat wave

The IMD cheif attributed the prolonged heat wave spell over east, south peninsular India in April to the absence of thunderstorms and a persisting anticyclone at lower levels over the west central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining eastern coasts of India. This caused sea breeze to cut off over Odisha and West Bengal on most days, he said.

Moreover, he revealed that south peninsular India recorded an average maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius in April which was the second highest since 1901. Additionally, in east and northeast India, the average minimum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius in April, highest since 1901.

More number of heat wave days ahead

The IMD further elaborated that regions including south Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Gujarat are expected to experience a notable increase in heat wave days during the month of May. Meanwhile, other parts of the country, such as Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and various other states may also witness an elevated number of heat wave days, ranging from five to seven.

This forecast comes amidst observations that above normal maximum temperatures have become increasingly common over south peninsular India since the 1980s. Moreover, the IMD reported that south peninsular India recorded an average maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius in April, the second highest since 1901. The IMD chief said above normal maximum temperatures are becoming frequent over south peninsular India since 1980s and that the number of heat wave days this April were the highest in 15 years in Gangetic West Bengal and nine years in Odisha. Odisha experienced the longest heat wave spell (16 days) in April since 2016.

(With PTI Inputs)

