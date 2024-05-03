Janhvi Kapoor's childhood Chennai home now listed on Airbnb, actor says it was her 'prized possession'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the late veteran actress Sridevi, has opened up her Chennai home into a luxurious hotel property, which can be booked online through a California-based vacation rental company, Airbnb. It has been listed under the category titled 'Icons'. Previously owned by Sridevi, Janhvi along with her sister Khushi have shared some of the sweetest childhood memories. Calling the property a 'prized possession, Janhvi said, ''I think this house symbolises such a special chapter in my mother's legacy and in all of our lives. It was her first major purchase once she started working and her 'prized possession' really."

Speaking at the launch event, Janhvi further said, ''Growing up it was always like a theme in our lives, alright we are going to Chennai, and we have a city house, My mother loved the beach.''

What will Janhvi's Chennai property offer?

At her family's Chennai holiday home, Janhvi will be hosting two guests, providing access to one bedroom and bathroom. "So what you can expect is very good energy, we have made a lot of special memories in that house, an amazing view, access to the beach, and just a nice place to relax and be with yourself," she added.

In the Airbnb property which spans over four-acre, guests can enjoy authentic South Indian cuisine, indulge in Janhvi's beauty secrets, and practice yoga with ocean views. It will be available from May 12.

As per a report by Business Standard, Airbnb has unveiled 11 properties under the 'Icons' section, which includes Janhvi's coastal home. It is currently the only property under this section that is up for rental on Airbnb.

Janhvi on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. She also has an action thriller, Ulajh, releasing in July this year. The film stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew and Rajesh Tailang as lead. Janhvi is also the part of Telugu action drama Devara, starring NTR Jr in the lead. The film will also mark her debut in the Telugu film industry.

