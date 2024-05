Updated on: May 03, 2024 10:01 IST

LS Polls 2024: PM Modi will cast his vote in Ahmedabad, gears up for security at School | India TV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be casting his vote at the Nishan Public School in Ahmedabad in the ongoing general elections. School authorities say, as part of the security protocol for the Prime Minister, the school will be handed over to the SPG two days before polling day. Watch to know more!