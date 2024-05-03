Amit Shah’s fake video was first shared from Telangana IP address, arrested accused may be transited to Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

The fake video concerning Union Home Minister Amit Shah was first posted from the Telangana IP address, Delhi Police sources said on Friday (May 3) in a massive revelation. Delhi Police Cyber Cell team is present in Telangana and investigating the matter. According to sources, Cyber Cell will interrogate the 4 people arrested by Telangana Police.

All four arrested people, who are associated with Telangana Congress IT cell, may be brought to Delhi on transit remand, they added.

Those arrested by Telangana Police include Shiv Kumar, Assam Taslim, Satish Manne and Naveen Pettem.

Delhi Cyber Cell had also summoned these four people for questioning after registering the FIR.

Delhi Police probe

No member of any political party appeared before the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the special cell of the Delhi Police on Thursday (May 2) in connection with the fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the officials said. The police had summoned some leaders from Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and one person from the Northeast, however, none of them turned-up for questioning on Thursday, a senior police official said.

The Delhi Police is likely to serve notice to the members of the Telangana Congress in connection with the uploading and sharing of the fake video of Shah. The four members of the Telangana unit of the party who were asked to appear before the office of the IFSO did not show up on Wednesday.

"We will again ask them to appear before the IO (investigating officer), as they did not come on Wednesday," an officer privy to the investigation said.

Amit Shah fake video case

The special cell of the Delhi Police had on Sunday registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is under the ministry of home affairs (MHA), filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious ground in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.