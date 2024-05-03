‘The Fall Guy’ review: 'All too well' in this Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt starrer summer blockbuster

The Fall Guy review Photo:TMDB Movie Name: The Fall Guy

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: May 3, 2024

May 3, 2024 Director: David Leitch

Genre: Action, Romance, Comedy

"Do they award Oscars for stunts?" asks a character to Colt Seavers played by Ryan Gosling. To which Colt replies, "Nope!" This question wasn't just for Colt; it's for the Academy, the industry, and us, the audience. With 96 years of Oscars history, it's astonishing that there's still no category for recognising the incredible work of stunt performers. This movie challenges us to consider why we don't value the skilled professionals who put their lives on the line for every film. ‘The Fall Guy’ certainly understands their worth.

The film opens with Ryan Gosling's voiceover and a montage showcasing various stuntmen executing feats in different movies. It quickly establishes the movie's theme: the unnoticed professionals behind the glamour of Hollywood. In the next 125 minutes, it delivers action, stunts, chases, romance and humour along with last year’s ‘Barbenheimer’ stars, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. This movie is a fun ride!

The story follows a Hollywood stunt performer Colt Seavers, who works as a stunt double for actor Tom Ryder, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Colt is in love with camera operator Jody Moreno played by Emily Blunt. Following a stunt gone awry, Colt's life diverges, leading to an 18-month hiatus as a valet, distant from Hollywood and Jody. A beckoning call from Tom's producer, Gail, played by Hannah Waddingham, lures Colt back, under the guise of Jody's insistence. After arriving on set, he uncovers the peril surrounding Tom and the film's fate. The ensuing journey delves into Colt's quest to locate Tom while posing the ultimate question: will he reunite with Jody? The movie unfolds in style with some twists along with Gosling’s goofiness and Emily’s charm which makes it a full paisa vasool (worth your money) experience.

Channelling the spirit of classic action comedies and tipping its hat to the often-overlooked stunt performers, The Fall Guy is a crowd-pleaser with a surprising amount of heart. Being a remake of the 80s TV series, the movie has an inherent meta quality. Colt Seavers, is a stuntman who gets hired to be the body double for a major Hollywood actor. It's a self-referential wink at the often-invisible world of stunt performers who make the on-screen action possible. The film delivers exhilarating action sequences, sharp humour, and a touch of romance, all wrapped in a love letter to the golden age of Hollywood daredevils.

The Fall Guy is a full-fledged action extravaganza with a love story in its background. While The Fall Guy is a popcorn flick at its core, it doesn't shy away from acknowledging the darker side of Hollywood. The film subtly explores the physical and mental toll stunt work takes on its performers, particularly those who lack the bargaining power of a star like Tom Ryder. Colt's internal struggle between his love for the craft and the desire for a more stable life resonates.

Ryan Gosling takes centre stage as Colt Seavers, the charming yet troubled stuntman. Gosling brings charisma and vulnerability to the role making Colt instantly likable. He excels in the comedic moments, delivering witty one-liners with perfect timing. But it's the physicality of the role that truly shines. While many of the high-octane stunts are undoubtedly performed by stunt doubles (deserving a shoutout in their own right!), Gosling throws himself into the action with impressive commitment. This dedication to the physical aspects of the character adds a layer of believability to Colt's daredevil persona. Emily Blunt as Jody brings warmth to the screen every time she appears. She holds her presence with finesse but you would expect nothing less from an actor of Emily Blunt’s stature. Gosling and Blunt are electric together, their chemistry crackles with both past resentment and undeniable affection. The screenplay, penned by Drew Pearce, avoids falling into predictable rom-com territory, instead opting for a more nuanced exploration of their connection, built on a shared passion and mutual respect.

Director David Leitch, director of films like ‘Bullet Train’ and ‘Atomic Blonde’ and a former stuntman himself, stages the action sequences with a clear love for the craft. The film celebrates practical effects and stunt work, showcasing the dedication and athleticism of these unsung heroes of cinema. From heart-stopping car chases to gravity-defying falls, the action is exhilarating and often laugh-out-loud funny. Leitch even throws in a Guinness World Record of a car rolled eight-and-a-half times by stunt driver Logan Holladay, further emphasising the film's commitment to showcasing the outrageous yet awe-inspiring world of stunts.

The Fall Guy is a fast-paced, funny, and action-packed ride that pays homage to a bygone era of filmmaking while feeling refreshingly modern. Gosling and Blunt are a winning team, delivering performances that are both hilarious and heartwarming. Leitch's direction keeps the momentum going, and the film's dedication to practical stunts is a welcome change in a CGI-dominated world. The Fall Guy is a thoroughly entertaining summer blockbuster.

Stay for the credits for a fun reward.