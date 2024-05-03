Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Suspense over Amethi, Raebareli seats ends in Congress' new list

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates: As the Lok Sabha elections continue across the country, the campaigning by the political parties intensify further. Today is the last day for filing nominations on the high-profile seats of Amethi and Raebareli where the BJP has fielded Smriti Irani and Dinesh Pratap Singh respectively. The Congress announced its candidates on the two seats. Rahul Gandhi, who re-ran from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala this time, will file nomination from Raebareli which has been a Congress stronghold. Follow LIVE updates here: