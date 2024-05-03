Friday, May 03, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Suspense over Amethi, Raebareli seats ends in Congress' new list
Live now

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Suspense over Amethi, Raebareli seats ends in Congress' new list

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Updates: The campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections is underway as the third phase of the polls nears on May 7. Today is the last day for filing nomination papers on the Amethi and Raebareli seats. PM Narendra Modi is in West Bengal to hold three poll rallies.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: May 03, 2024 8:07 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024, PM Narendra Modi, BJP, TMC, Rahul Gandhi nomination, Raebareli
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates: As the Lok Sabha elections continue across the country, the campaigning by the political parties intensify further. Today is the last day for filing nominations on the high-profile seats of Amethi and Raebareli where the BJP has fielded Smriti Irani and Dinesh Pratap Singh respectively. The Congress announced its candidates on the two seats. Rahul Gandhi, who re-ran from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala this time, will file nomination from Raebareli which has been a Congress stronghold. Follow LIVE updates here:

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 03, 2024 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli and Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi

    Rahul Gandhi will contest from Raebareli and Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi, ending the suspense over both seats.

  • May 03, 2024 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Administrative failure, anti-social, anti-national activities are on rise in Bengal: BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

    "Prime Minister Modi will address three election rallies in the state. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the party workers & public. People are seeking freedom from the TMC government," he said.

  • May 03, 2024 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    PM Modi to address three poll rallies in West Bengal today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three election rallies in West Bengal on Friday (May 3). He arrived in state capital Kolkata on Thursday evening and stayed overnight at the governor house, an official said. The Prime Minister will address public meetings in Krishnanagar, Purba Bardhaman and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies.

  • May 03, 2024 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Rahul likely to contest LS polls from Rae Bareli, his loyalist from Amethi, say sources

    Rahul Gandhi is likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Rae Bareli seat vacated by his mother while a loyalist of the Congress leader could be fielded from Amethi, sources said, with the party still to announce its nominees for the constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Friday is the last date of filing of nominations for the seats that will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement