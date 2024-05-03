India TV Sports Wrap on May 3: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI India TV Sports Wrap.

Kolkata Knight Riders face a stern task at hand as they gear up to take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. KKR have won just a solitary game at the Wankhede in their IPL history and hence they have their task cut out. On the other hand, India ended up with a disappointing result in the Thomas Cup as China got the better of them in the quarters. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch last-ball thriller to prolong Rajasthan Royals' wait for playoff qualification

SRH defeated Rajasthan Royals in the 50th match of IPL 2024 by one run to clinch their sixth game of the season.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar wins Player of the Match for stunning spell

Sunrisers Hyderabad's lead pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar defended 12 runs in the last over against Rajasthan and bagged figures of 3/41 to win the Player of the Match award.

T Natarajan leads Purple Cap race

Thangarasu Natarajan has bagged 15 wickets in the IPL and has moved past Jasprit Bumrah in the Purple Cap race.

Kolkata Knight Riders to face Mumbai Indians

KKR will be up against Mumbai Indians in the 52nd fixture of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

India women take unassailable lead in T20I series against Bangladesh women

India women defeated Bangladesh women by seven wickets in the third T20I to take a 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chelsea beat Tottenham in Premier League

Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Premier League.

Aryna Sabalenka beats Elena Rybakina to book final berth in Madrid Open

Sabalenka defeated Rybakina 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 to win the semi-final of the Madrid Open.

Iga Świątek to face Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid Open final

Świątek will lock horns with Sabalenka in the title clash.

Bayer Leverkusen beat Roma in Europa League

Bayer Leverkusen defeated Roma 2-0 in the Europa League.

Bangladesh to square off against Zimbabwe in T20I series opener