Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to take on BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh at Congress' bastion

Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rae Bareli is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The state has 80 parliamentary seats. The Rae Bareli seat comprises 5 Assembly segments including Bachhrawan, Harchandpur, Raebareli, Sareni, Unchahar. The constituency is a GENERAL seat. Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the main parties in the constituency.

Rahul Gandhi Vs Dinesh Pratap Singh

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Rae Bareli will see an interesting contest this time as the Congress party has fielded senior leader Rahul Gandhi from this seat. He will be up against BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh. The seat has traditionally been Congress' bastion. Singh had lost to Sonia Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Raebareli constituency was represented by Sonia Gandhi from 2004 to 2024. Prior to that, Sonia Gandhi had represented the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency after she entered politics and contested for the first time in 1999. The seat has previously been represented by Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Notably, the Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies go to polls on May 20 in the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections.

Rae Bareli seat: A look at previous results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Sonia Gandhi from INC won the seat with a margin of 167,178 votes. Sonia Gandhi was polled 534,918 votes with a vote share of 56.00 per cent and defeated Dinesh Pratap Singh from BJP who got 367,740 votes (38.35 per cent). In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Sonia Gandhi from INC won the seat and was polled 526,434 votes with a vote share of 63.80 per cent. BJP candidate Ajay Agrawal got 173,721 votes (21.05 per cent) and was the runner-up. Sonia Gandhi defeated Ajay Agrawal by a margin of 352,713 votes.