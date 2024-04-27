Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah calls for PM Modi's third term, says 'Will end terrorism, Naxalism'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a rally

Election campaigning has been boosted in Gujarat, which is set to go to polls in the third phase (May 7) of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. On Saturday (April 27), ahead of the voting in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a compelling address at an election rally in Porbandar. He was campaigning for BJP's candidate and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. During his address, Shah advocated for the third term for BJP, emphasizing the re-election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Home Minister emphasized that if Narendra Modi continues to be the prime minister for the third consecutive term, he would eradicate terrorism and Naxalism from the country, and India would ascend to become the world's third-largest economy.

In his speech, highlighting Modi's decisive actions in the realm of national security, Shah pointed to the swift and resolute response to terrorist attacks under Modi's tenure. He said, "When Pakistan carried out terrorist attacks in Pulwama and Uri, it forgot that Modi was the prime minister. Within 10 days, PM Modi carried out surgical and air strikes to finish off terrorists on Pakistan's soil."

Speaking further, Shah also launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi. Shah said that when Article 370 was abrogated from the Kashmir valley, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi opposed the significant move, saying it would lead to a river of blood flowing in Kashmir.

"In the last five years, let alone the river of blood, nobody even dared to throw a stone there. PM Modi worked to finish terrorism and Naxalism from the country. When Manmohan Singh was the country's prime minister, anyone could enter the country from Pakistan and blow up bombs," the senior BJP leader added.

Moreover, in addition to national security, Shah also highlighted the BJP's last 10 years in power compared to the Congress rule. He said significant strides were made in advancing India's economic standing on the global stage.

"PM Modi has worked to secure the country and make it prosperous. In 10 years of its rule, the Congress party left the country's economy at the 11th position. PM Modi brought it to the fifth position in just 10 years. And I give you a guarantee, make him prime minister for the third term, and India will become the third-largest economy," Shah asserted.