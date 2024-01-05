Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 'Know Your Army Festival' in Lucknow, holds weapons in hands | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MYOGIADITYANATH Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen holding a gun at the 'Know Your Army Festival' in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Friday inaugurated the 'Know Your Army Festival' at the Surya Sports Complex in Lucknow. After inaugurating the event, he was also seen holding a gun in his hands. In view of the upcoming Army Day, an exhibition has been set up for three days, featuring a showcase of various modern weapons of the Indian Army, including tanks, artillery guns, and radars. Notably, everyone is allowed to visit the 'Know Your Army Festival' and the entry is free of change. This is the first time the festival has been organised in Lucknow to celebrate the Army Day on January 15.

CM Yogi thanks PM, Defence Minister and Indian Army

On this occasion, CM Yogi Adityanath stated that the Indian Army is a symbol of the valour of 140 crore people of the country. He mentioned that Lucknow was chosen for the celebration of Army Day, and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and the Army for organising the event. "Participated in the inaugural program of the three-day 'Know Your Army Festival-2024' organised in Lucknow from today. Through this ceremony, our youth will get an opportunity to know the Indian Army, their bravery and valour. Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Army for this ceremony!" he wrote in a post on X.

'Know Your Army Festival' begins in Lucknow

In this regard, the Deputy Public Relations Officer, Shantanu Pratap Singh, informed that the 'Know Your Army Festival' is being organised from Friday at the Surya Sports Complex in the cantonment. As part of this, there will be an exhibition of weapons and other items of the Army for the general public so that people can know more about their forces. He stated that the festival will include displays of the T-90 tank, T-70 tank, Akashvani artillery gun, 9 Vajra, Weapon Locating Radar Swathi, and the 155mm artillery gun, among others. In addition to these, uniforms, modern machine guns, pistols, rocket launchers, and more will feature in the exhibition.

Key details about the festival

It should be noted that specific timings have been established for entry into this exhibition. The exhibition will be open from 10 AM to 4 PM, and attendees will be allowed entry during this period. This exhibition will continue till January 7th. The Army Commander of the Central Command will also be present at the event, and a help desk has been set up. At the Youth Help Desk, individuals can obtain information about army recruitment from the Zone Recruitment Office in Lucknow. The Help Desk will provide details ranging from becoming an 'Agniveer' to information about the NDA entrance exam and the CDS entrance exam, leading up to recruitment in the Army.

