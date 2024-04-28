Sunday, April 28, 2024
     
Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out at building Noida's Sector 65 | VIDEO

Fire tenders reached the spot and efforts to douse off the fire are underway, authorities said.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Noida Updated on: April 28, 2024 6:39 IST
Fire at commercial building in Noida
Image Source : ANI Fire at commercial building in Noida

A massive fire broke out at a building in Noida's Sector 65 in the wee hours of Sunday (April 28). Upon receiving the information, teams of fire tenders reached the spot. Efforts to douse off the blaze are underway.

Earlier, a major fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi today (April 21) evening, officials said. "We received a call regarding the fire at around 5:22 pm. Fire tenders were pressed into service. Efforts are being made to douse the fire. Local police have been informed," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

Further details are awaited. 

