Bihar: Six dead, several injured after hotel near Patna railway station catches fire

At least six persons were killed and several others injured after a hotel near Patna railway station caught fire on Thursday.

The fire broke out in a hotel near Golambar in Kotwali police station area, in Patna. The Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Mrityunjay Kumar, DIG, Fire Fighting Patna, said the officials doused the fire and all the injured were taken to the hospital.

Firefighting officials and the local police rescued several people from the hotel. Several people have been rescued so far and sent to PMCH.

Director General of Fire Shobha Ahokar said that 45 people have been rescued from the hotel building.

According to the locals, the fire occurred due to the gas cylinder blast and the safety standards were not followed in the hotel.

A fire audit of all buildings is being conducted near the hotel, said the officials.

"The cause of the fire is being investigated. The condition of four people is critical due to burns in the fire," he added.

