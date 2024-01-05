Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt demolishes illegal property of Mukhtar Ansari's aide Siraj Ahmed in Lucknow | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh: Yogi government demolish illegal property of Mukhtar Ansari's aide in Lucknow | video

Uttar Pradesh news: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) to demolish the illegal properties of Mukhtar Ansari's aide Siraj Ahmed. The F1 Hospital in Lucknow was bulldozed today (January 5) by LDA as the structure of the building was constructed illegally.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s much-publicised bulldozers- known as ‘Baba’s bulldozers’ in local parlance- have emerged as a symbol of State power and a crushing machine for patrons of organised crime.

Top officials of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and police are present on the spot. Part of the building constructed against the standards was demolished by the authority. The building was illegally constructed without getting the map passed.

Yogi Adityanath has been using bulldozers to raze properties, built illegally on government land by criminals and the mafia.

Illegal property sealed:

Continuing its crackdown on illegal construction linked to mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has sealed the New FI Hospital on December 25, owned by Siraj Ahmed, who, according to officials, is a close aide of Ansari.

The LDA also initiated the demolition of illegal structures in the parking area of the FI Tower, another property owned by Ahmed.

This decisive action comes after the LDA earlier issued a notice declaring two floors of the FI Tower, comprising 24 flats and one penthouse, as illegal. The notice also highlighted violations of building norms in the New FI Hospital.

Following the notice, the LDA moved on Sunday to seal the New FI Hospital and commence the demolition of illegal parking structures at the FI Tower. The demolition was carried out under heavy security, with LDA vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi personally overseeing the operation.

The LDA also registered an FIR against Ahmed, along with his associates Shoaib Iqbal, Monis Iqbal, and Michael, at the Kaiserbagh police station for violating building norms. While Monis Iqbal has already been arrested and jailed, authorities are actively searching for Siraj Ahmed and Michael.

Tripathi, meanwhile, said, “The crackdown on the illegally constructed building will continue as per the rules. This action is part of our drive against such construction.”

ALSO READ:​ Uttar Pradesh: 25-year-old son kills father for refusing to give Rs 500 in Raebareli

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: 12 IPS officers transferred in major administrative reshuffle in state | Check list