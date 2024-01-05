Uttar Pradesh: 12 IPS officers transferred in major administrative reshuffle in state | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A big reshuffle in the Uttar Pradesh Police Department.

In a major reshuffle in the police department, as many as 12 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were transferred in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The Superintendents of Police (SPs) of several districts including Muzaffarnagar, Bahraich, Rae Bareli, Siddharthnagar, Firozabad and a few others have been changed.

Here's the late-night reshuffle list:

Dev Ranjan Verma has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police (Railways) from SP of Lucknow.

Abhishek Singh has been made the SP of Muzaffarnagar, from Additional Superintendent of Police (ATS).

Sanjeev Suman has been appointed as the SSP of Aligarh, from the SP of Muzaffarnagar.

Vrinda Shukla has been appointed as the SP of Bahraich, from the SP of Chitrakoot.

Prashant Verma was given the charge of SP (Railways), Lucknow, from the SP of Bahraich.

Some other changes

Meanwhile, Aparna Rajat has been removed from the position of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Police Commissionerate, Lucknow, and appointed as the Superintendent of Police, Kasganj. Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar Agrawal has been made the Superintendent of Police, Raebareli, from the position of Police Superintendent, Siddharthanagar. Prachi Singh has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police, Siddharthanagar, from the position of Police Superintendent, Shravasti. Additionally, Saurabh Dixit has been relieved of the duty of Police Superintendent, Kasganj, and assigned the responsibility of Police Superintendent, Firozabad. IPS Alok Priyadarshi has been appointed as the Police Superintendent, Badaun, replacing Police Superintendent, Raebareli.

SP, Law and Order (Headquarters) changed

Additionally, Arun Kumar Singh has been relieved of the position of Police Superintendent, Law and Order, Headquarters, Police Directorate General, and assigned the responsibility of SP of Chitrakoot. Furthermore, IPS Ghanshyam, whose name appears at the end of this list, has been given the responsibility of SP, Shravasti, after being removed from the position of Police Superintendent, Establishment (Legal and Policy), Headquarters, Police Directorate General.

