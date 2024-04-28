Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to begin 2-day whirlwind campaign in Karnataka from today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are currently underway in the nation, and political parties have intensified their poll campaigns for the remaining constituencies following the culmination of the second phase of general elections on April 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a whirlwind tour of Karnataka starting today, where he will address public meetings in five districts and campaign for the BJP. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in various parts of Odisha. He is set to address a public meeting at Salepur in Cuttack district and pay tributes to Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das during his visit to Satyabhamapur. In this phase, 94 parliamentary constituencies across 12 states will undergo polling on May 7.