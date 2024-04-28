Sunday, April 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to begin 2-day whirlwind campaign in Karnataka from today
Live now

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to begin 2-day whirlwind campaign in Karnataka from today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The election campaign has intensified ahead of the third phase of the elections, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyeing a third term in office.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 28, 2024 7:50 IST
Lok Sabha Elections, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are currently underway in the nation, and political parties have intensified their poll campaigns for the remaining constituencies following the culmination of the second phase of general elections on April 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a whirlwind tour of Karnataka starting today, where he will address public meetings in five districts and campaign for the BJP. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in various parts of Odisha. He is set to address a public meeting at Salepur in Cuttack district and pay tributes to Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das during his visit to Satyabhamapur.  In this phase, 94 parliamentary constituencies across 12 states will undergo polling on May 7.

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 28, 2024 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Assam: Cycle rally held to create awareness among voters in Guwahati

    Assam: A cycle rally was held as a part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) to create awareness among the voters in Guwahati.

  • Apr 28, 2024 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mumbai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal goes for morning walk, greets people as part of his election campaign

    Mumbai: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North, Piyush Goyal goes for a morning walk and greets people as part of his election campaign.

  • Apr 28, 2024 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    JP Nadda to address poll rallies in Odisha today

    BJP president JP Nadda will address election rallies in different parts of Odisha on April 28. Nadda will address a public gathering in Berhampur and meet party workers at Nabarangpur. Berhampur Lok Sabha seat is expected to witness an intense electoral battle between BJP and BJD candidates, both of whom are turncoats.

  • Apr 28, 2024 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Odisha today

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies in different parts of Odisha today. He will address a public meeting at Salepur in Cuttack district, and also visit Satyabhamapur to pay tributes to Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das.

  • Apr 28, 2024 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Smriti Irani to visit Ayodhya today

    Union Minister Smriti Irani will reach Ayodhya on Sunday morning for the darshan of Ramlala and take blessings. She will file her nomination as the BJP candidate from Amethi parliamentary seat on Monday. Notably, the Congress is yet to announce its candidate from Amethi. There is a strong speculation that Rahul Gandhi will contest from here again.

     

  • Apr 28, 2024 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to begin 2-day whirlwind campaign in Karnataka

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make a whirlwind tour of Karnataka from today, where he will address public meetings in five districts and canvas for the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections.

     

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement