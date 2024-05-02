Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi for Lok Sabha elections? Official announcement likely tonight

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress Amethi candidate: The Congress, amid the suspense over Amethi, indicated that Rahul Gandhi is likely to contest from the seat he lost last time to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Smriti Irani in 2019. With Friday being the last date of filing of nominations, the party is expected to announce its candidates from the two prestigious constituencies tonight.

The sources said the party has started making preparations for the nomination filing in both the seats in Uttar Pradesh, which have been traditionally held by members of the Gandhi-Nehru family. Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi is also likely to attend the nomination filing on Friday, the sources said.

They also said that the Congress has prepared an alternative plan in case Priyanka Gandhi Vadra does not contest from Rae Bareli, adding a grandson of former Congress leader and Indira Gandhi's aunt Sheila Kaul may be fielded from Rae Bareli.

Confidantes of the Gandhi family who held the fort at the ground level are already in Amethi and have prepared the nominations for the both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, even though the party is yet to make any formal announcement.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who were both in Shimoga at a joint poll rally in Karnataka, held discussions over his nomination from Amethi. The Uttar Pradesh leadership of the Congress has already called upon the Gandhi family to contest both the seats traditionally held by their family. The members of the central election committee has also urged the party leadership to field both Rahul and Priyanka, but the final call has to be taken by the top leadership and the first family of the Congress.