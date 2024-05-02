Thursday, May 02, 2024
     
  4. Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi for Lok Sabha elections? Official announcement likely tonight

Congress Amethi candidate: The Amethi seat has been represented by Rahul Gandhi from 2004 and he remained the member of Parliament from the constituency for three consecutive terms till 2019. He currently represents the Wayanad constituency in Kerala from where he has contested this time also.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: May 02, 2024 17:35 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress Amethi candidate: The Congress, amid the suspense over Amethi, indicated that Rahul Gandhi is likely to contest from the seat he lost last time to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Smriti Irani in 2019. With Friday being the last date of filing of nominations, the party is expected to announce its candidates from the two prestigious constituencies tonight.

The sources said the party has started making preparations for the nomination filing in both the seats in Uttar Pradesh, which have been traditionally held by members of the Gandhi-Nehru family. Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi is also likely to attend the nomination filing on Friday, the sources said.

They also said that the Congress has prepared an alternative plan in case Priyanka Gandhi Vadra does not contest from Rae Bareli, adding a grandson of former Congress leader and Indira Gandhi's aunt Sheila Kaul may be fielded from Rae Bareli.

Confidantes of the Gandhi family who held the fort at the ground level are already in Amethi and have prepared the nominations for the both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, even though the party is yet to make any formal announcement.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Re-polling underway at Nandsi voting booth in Rajasthan's Ajmer

BJP declares Brij Bhushan's son as Kaiserganj candidate, fields Dinesh Pratap Singh in Rae Bareli

'In place of countrymade weapons, now UP has factories of missiles that bomb Pakistan,' says Shah

Sources said Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who were both in Shimoga at a joint poll rally in Karnataka, held discussions over his nomination from Amethi. The Uttar Pradesh leadership of the Congress has already called upon the Gandhi family to contest both the seats traditionally held by their family. The members of the central election committee has also urged the party leadership to field both Rahul and Priyanka, but the final call has to be taken by the top leadership and the first family of the Congress.

