Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Half-day in government offices across India on January 22

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that all central government offices will observe a half-day closure on January 22, coinciding with the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The decision reflects the government's recognition of the overwhelming sentiments associated with the event. The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, 2024, is deemed a national celebration. In light of this, the closure aims to allow employees nationwide to participate in the festivities.

Ceremony details

The pran-pratishtha ceremony, scheduled for 12:30 pm, will witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various dignitaries. The Ayodhya temple rituals commenced on January 16, leading up to the significant ceremony.

Religious and cultural significance

The Bar Council of India has urged Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for a holiday on January 22, citing the immense religious, historical, and cultural importance of the Shri Ram Mandir inauguration.

Commemorative stamps released

Prime Minister Modi marked the occasion by releasing commemorative postage stamps on the Ram Temple, capturing historical moments related to its opening.

Ongoing rituals

The idol of Lord Ram arrived at the temple complex, initiating pre-consecration rituals. The 'Jaladhivas' ritual and ceremonies like 'Ganesh Pujan' and 'Varun Pujan' are part of the ongoing preparations leading to the consecration.

