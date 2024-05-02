'In place of countrymade weapons, now UP has factories of missiles that bomb Pakistan,' says Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amit Shah in UP

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday stressed that to get rid of goons in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to be brought back the third term. Shah also alleged that Rahul, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and SP's Akhilesh Yadav did not attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya fearing this may alienate their vote bank.

Addressing a public rally in Budaun, Amit Shah said, "This election is for giving PM Narendra Modi a third mandate. This election is to do away with terrorism from Kashmir to Kerala. This election is to do away with Naxalism from Chhattisgarh to Jharkhand, and rid UP of goons and mafias."

In Bareilly, Amit Shah said, "Only PM Narendra Modi, who comes from a poor family, can do good to Bareilly. Under the leadership of the Samajwadi Party, UP only had factories of countrymade weapons. Now, it has factories of missiles that bomb Pakistan... The factories of vehicles are being established under the BJP government... PM Narendra Modi rebuilt the Kashi Vishwanath corridor... Asia's largest airport is being built in UP..."

Coming down heavily on I.N.D.I.A bloc partner Samajwadi Party, Shah said that its president Akhilesh Yadav has given tickets to five members of his family in the current election.

He said that while Akhilesh is contesting from Kannauj and his wife Dimple Yadav is in fray from Mainpuri, Akshay Yadav, Aditya Yadav, and Dharmendra Yadav, all three his family members, are contenders from Firozabad, Budaun, and Azamgarh. "Had he given a ticket to some Yadav youths, it would have been better," he said.