Thursday, May 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. 'In place of countrymade weapons, now UP has factories of missiles that bomb Pakistan,' says Amit Shah

'In place of countrymade weapons, now UP has factories of missiles that bomb Pakistan,' says Amit Shah

The Home Minister who was in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha election campaign said that this election is for ending terrorism and Naxalism and making India the third major economy globally.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Badaun Updated on: May 02, 2024 17:01 IST
Amit Shah in UP
Image Source : PTI Amit Shah in UP

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday stressed that to get rid of goons in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to be brought back the third term. Shah also alleged that Rahul, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and SP's Akhilesh Yadav did not attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya fearing this may alienate their vote bank.

Addressing a public rally in Budaun, Amit Shah said, "This election is for giving PM Narendra Modi a third mandate. This election is to do away with terrorism from Kashmir to Kerala. This election is to do away with Naxalism from Chhattisgarh to Jharkhand, and rid UP of goons and mafias."

In Bareilly, Amit Shah said, "Only PM Narendra Modi, who comes from a poor family, can do good to Bareilly. Under the leadership of the Samajwadi Party, UP only had factories of countrymade weapons. Now, it has factories of missiles that bomb Pakistan... The factories of vehicles are being established under the BJP government... PM Narendra Modi rebuilt the Kashi Vishwanath corridor... Asia's largest airport is being built in UP..."

Coming down heavily on I.N.D.I.A bloc partner Samajwadi Party, Shah said that its president Akhilesh Yadav has given tickets to five members of his family in the current election.

Related Stories
SP leader Shivpal Yadav's polls gaffe, asks voters to make BJP win by huge margin | WATCH

SP leader Shivpal Yadav's polls gaffe, asks voters to make BJP win by huge margin | WATCH

'Some people made me stranger in my party': Former Haryana Minister Anil Vij | VIDEO

'Some people made me stranger in my party': Former Haryana Minister Anil Vij | VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi endorsed Prajwal Revanna who raped 400 women, seeks apology | VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi endorsed Prajwal Revanna who raped 400 women, seeks apology | VIDEO

He said that while Akhilesh is contesting from Kannauj and his wife Dimple Yadav is in fray from Mainpuri, Akshay Yadav, Aditya Yadav, and Dharmendra Yadav, all three his family members, are contenders from Firozabad, Budaun, and Azamgarh. "Had he given a ticket to some Yadav youths, it would have been better," he said.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement