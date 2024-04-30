Tuesday, April 30, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Repolling at six polling stations in Outer Manipur today
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With two phases of polling already completed, political parties have intensified their efforts as the third phase approaches. Amidst rallies, campaigns, and promises, the nation braces itself for another crucial phase in the democratic process.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2024 7:50 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates, India TV
Image Source : INDIA TV NDA Vs I.N.D.I.A at Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Repolling is being held in six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency today. The repolling was necessitated as unidentified persons had damaged EVMs and VVPATs before the completion of voting at four of these six polling stations on April 26, while EVM malfunctioning was reported at one polling station, and voting could not be completed at another due to threat and intimidation by unknown miscreants, as per officials. The nomination process for the sixth phase of elections to be held on May 25 commenced on Monday. The deadline for applications is May 4, with nominations closing on May 6, followed by scrutiny on May 7. The list of candidates will be published on May 9. So far, two phases of the Lok Sabha elections have been completed.

Follow the blog for the latest updates.

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

  • Apr 30, 2024 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    123 of 1,352 candidates in third phase are women, 18 pc have criminal cases: ADR

    Only 9 per cent of the 1,352 candidates contesting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections are women while 18 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves, the ADR said in a new report. Seven candidates have also declared prior convictions, according to an analysis of details of candidates contesting the elections in the third phase by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and The National Election Watch. The third phase of the elections will be held on May 7.

  • Apr 30, 2024 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha polls: 37 candidates in fray from Aurangabad, Shiv Sena factions and AIMIM lock horns

    A total of 37 candidates are in the fray from Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra where a three-cornered contest is on the cards among two factions of Shiv Sena and the AIMIM. "44 candidates had submitted their nomination forms. On the last day of the withdrawal of nominations, seven candidates pulled out of the race," an election official said. Aurangabad constituency will vote on May 13 in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

  • Apr 30, 2024 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Repolling underway in six polling stations in Outer Manipur

    Repolling is underway in six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency today. The Election Commission of India had declared the polls conducted at six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency as void and announced fresh elections in these stations. Earlier, re-polling was held in 11 polling stations of the Inner Manipur constituency on April 22, after multiple incidents of violence were reported during the first phase of polling on April 19.

