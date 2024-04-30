Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Repolling at six polling stations in Outer Manipur today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NDA Vs I.N.D.I.A at Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Repolling is being held in six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency today. The repolling was necessitated as unidentified persons had damaged EVMs and VVPATs before the completion of voting at four of these six polling stations on April 26, while EVM malfunctioning was reported at one polling station, and voting could not be completed at another due to threat and intimidation by unknown miscreants, as per officials. The nomination process for the sixth phase of elections to be held on May 25 commenced on Monday. The deadline for applications is May 4, with nominations closing on May 6, followed by scrutiny on May 7. The list of candidates will be published on May 9. So far, two phases of the Lok Sabha elections have been completed.

Follow the blog for the latest updates.