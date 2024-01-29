Lionel Messi gives autograph on fan’s Argentina jersey amid traffic, breaks the internet | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/MESSI WORLD Lionel Messi viral video

Viral video: Lionel Messi, the football legend, has won the hearts of fans across the globe once again with a humble gesture of fan appreciation. A video which showed Messi signing an Argentina jersey for a fan in the traffic broke the internet. The video was shared a few days ago on X and has since then gone viral.

What’s there in the video?

The video was put up on X by handle ‘Messi World’, in which a fan is seen tossing an Argentina jersey into Messi’s car through the window. Messi takes out his own marker pen from the car and etches his signature onto the jersey with a broad smile. After signing, he hands it over to the fan, making it a memorable moment and the best crossover for the rest of his life. The fan thanks Messi before parting ways, and shares picture of the signature in the video.

WATCH VIDEO

The video was shared on January 25 and has since then garnered 153k views on X. It was also shared on various social media platforms garnering millions of likes and views.

Lionel Messi, the football icon, plays as a forward for and captains the Argentina national team.

Messi’s humble gesture of signing the jersey is a testament of his down-to-earth nature off the field, which has gained him millions of fans, on and off the field.

ALSO READ | Viral video: Nagpur female teacher dances to tunes of ‘Ram aayenge’, internet can’t stop loving it!

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni cleans windscreen with t-shirt, autographs fan's bike in Ranchi, video goes viral