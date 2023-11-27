MS Dhoni cleans windscreen with t-shirt, autographs fan's bike in Ranchi, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : X/WHISTLEPODU ARMY - CSK FAN CLUB Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni in viral video

Viral video: MS Dhoni and bikes together continue to tell a soothing love story as the love of the former Indian cricket captain towards the vehicle is visible whenever he is close to it. Dhoni has been seen on numerous occasions riding motorbikes around his hometown Ranchi. Not to forget his collection of bikes at his residence, seeing which even former cricket Venkatesh Prasad was amazed when he had visited the CSK Skipper’s home. The video had broken the internet back then.

The Internet has once again been flooded with the video of Dhoni with a bike, but this time, it’s not his, but of his fan in his hometown. The video of the same, which was shared by ‘WhistlePodu Army - CSK Fan Club’ on X, has gone viral and people are hailing the legendary cricketer for his simplicity.

What’s there in the video?

MS Dhoni is seen wiping off the dust from his own t-shirt which has ARMY written on its chest and the tricolour imprinted on the sleeve.

He then meticulously decides the place on the bike where to put his autograph.

“Aise aise, chota yaha pe,” Dhoni says while pointing towards the area above the headlight, known as windscreen, and puts his autograph slowly, bringing a wide smile on the face of his fans.

Dhoni then sits on the bike and self-starts it. The bliss on his face could be visible only by the way he smiles while merely sitting on the bike.

A similar video went viral a few days ago when Dhoni was seen giving autograph to a fan in his BMW.

Users hail his simplicity

"Most celebrated cricketer and Man still cleans the bike with his shirt... Mahi bhai how grounded you are," one user commented on the X post.

"He is so happy with bikes," another wrote.

"Bande ki Tshirt dekh rahe ho," another user said.

