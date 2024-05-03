For first time in IPL history! Indian youngsters register never-seen-before record in tournament

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL RR and SRH players.

The Indian Premier League 2024 is a lot about high-scoring games and lopsided contests between the bat and the ball. This season has produced several record-breaking matches and unprecedented scores coupled with some thrillers that keep the viewers glued to the screens till the last ball of the match.

One such game - although not a run-fest as per 2024 standards - was between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. The game was not that much of a high-scoring one that we are seeing in the ongoing season but was pretty much a thriller in all the senses. Batting first, SRH mounted 201 and RR almost chased it only to fall short by one run at the end. However, the game produced a never-seen-before record in the history of the tournament.

For the first time in 1075 matches of the Indian cash-rich league, the game between SRH and RR saw three U-23 youngsters making scores in excess of fifty each. SRH's Nitish Reddy and RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag went on to make fifty-plus scores to create this historical record. Never before this, three players of the U-23 age group have all gone on to make scores over fifty in an IPL game.

Batting first, SRH's Nitish Reddy made a brilliant 42-ball 76 to boost his in the middle and death overs. While Travis Head was not at his best, he still managed to score 58 from 44 deliveries. Wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen powered the finish with his 19-ball 42 to take the hosts to over 200.

In reply, two youngsters from RR stood tall to keep the visitors in the contest. Opener Jaiswal made 67 from 40 balls despite Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson falling for ducks. Batting at No.4 another youngster Parag scored a fighting 49-ball 77 but the Royals fell one run short at the end.

This was RR's only second defeat in their 10 matches of the season so far. They are still sitting on top with a healthy four-point lead from the teams below them.

While RR have 16 points, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad have 12 points each to their name.