'Wasn't even in contention to play IPL till last year': Riyan Parag's fitting response to T20 WC snub question

Riyan Para has been one of the top performers in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He slammed 77 runs off 49 balls against Rajasthan Royals in the 202-run chase in the previous outing to become the first uncapped player of IPL 2024 to complete 400 runs. He has so far amassed 409 runs in nine innings at a strike-rate of 159.14 with four half-centuries to his name.

Interestingly, some fans, on social media, also backed him to make it to India's T20 World Cup squad due to his consistency and accordingly, was asked after SRH vs RR match on Thursday (May 2) if he was disappointed to not get picked in the team for the mega event. But Parag always knew he wasn't in contention and came up with a matured response to the question while also revealing that he is not on social media as well. At the same time, he is also happy that people are taking his name for right reasons unlike until last year when he used to get trolled a lot.

"Not really (disappointed). Till last year, I was not even in contention to play the IPL right? Everyone was saying it except me. Now I have heard a few rumours, I am not on social media anymore but heard a few noises. I am glad they are taking my name for the right reasons. I was not really thinking about anything," Parag said.

Meanwhile, Parag's RR skipper Sanju Samson finally made it to India's World Cup squad for the first time in his career and he is happy not only for his captain but also for all the players selected. "I am really happy for the boys in our team who made it to the World Cup squad. Sanju bhai, especially, getting the call up. Hopefully, we can bring the World Cup home," the Royals' number four batter said.