USA announce squad for T20 World Cup 2024; Indian-origin star misses out

United States of America announced their team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday. Tournament hosts included the former New Zealand star cricketer Corey Anderson in the team but the former India U19 captain Unmukt Chand failed to find a place in the 15-member squad for the mega tournament starting on June 1.

Corey Anderson, who was part of New Zealand's side which finished as runner-up in the 2015 World Cup, recently guided the USA to a dominant win over Canada. Corey's inclusion boosts the United States' chances in the World Cup who take on the likes of India and Pakistan in Group A fixtures.

USA squad for T20 World Cup: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-Captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.

Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

