'My Lifeguard': Security guard’s daughter graduates from UK college; Ayushmann, Aman Gupta react to video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Security guard's daughter graduates from UK college

Parents always play a pivotal role in moulding the careers of their children's life. Irrespective of their income, a parent always inspires their children to touch the skies which sometimes they fail to achieve. However, sometimes parents show unprecedented support to ensure their children get the best education and eventually the most promising job in the world.

In a similar manner, a student from India shared a video clip wherein she extended her gratitude to her father who is working as a security guard. "To everyone who said to my father, 'You are just a guard, you can't send your daughter abroad'. He's my lifeguard and he did it," wrote the girl who appeared to have recently graduated from an esteemed university in the United Kingdom.

The video opens with an earnest hug between a father and daughter. As the video proceeds, the moment then shifts to an airport, where the father says goodbye to his daughter as she sets out on a journey to the UK. Later, the video features brief moments from the convocation ceremony, emphasising the cheerful event when Dhanshree, wearing the graduation cap and gown, goes across the stage to accept her degree.

Aman Gupta and Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a salute

Meanwhile, the heartwarming video garnered the attention of millions of people on social media platforms. As of writing the article, over 20 million users have watched the video which attracted some entrepreneurs and Bollywood celebrities.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a salute emoji to celebrate the success of the student, Esha Gupta wrote, “Oh man!! Bro. congratulations!! Parents give us everything they have. Never believe a word anyone ever says to bring you down. You do you.” Social media influencer-actor Dolly Singh got emotional and commented, “crying sobbing.”

“I am so proud of you and your parents for being such amazing people! Hope you achieve all of your dreams and theirs too ! Congratulations on graduating!” yet another user reacted. BoAt Founder Aman Gupta wrote, "Inspiring. More power to you and your dad."

Also Read: 'Fell short of...': IAS officer shares picture of her UPSC mains marksheet, motivates aspirants