Punjab: Amritsar Police foils cross-border smuggling operation, seizes 5 kg of drugs

Amritsar Police seizes 5 kg of narcotics

In a major breakthrough against trans-border drug smuggling operations, Amritsar Police apprehended one person on Friday and seized 5 kg of drugs. The individual was found in possession of 4 kilograms of Methamphetamine, commonly known as "Ice," and 1 kilogram of Heroin.

Drones were utilized by a Pakistani-based drug smuggler to transport drugs, adding a new dimension to cross-border smuggling activities. Legal proceedings have been initiated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with a First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Specialized Surveillance and Operations Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar.

What DGP Punjab said?

Investigations are currently underway to unravel the intricate network involved in both the supply chain and distribution of narcotics, aiming to establish backward and forward linkages. DGP Punjab Police said, "In an intelligence-led operation against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, CI Amritsar has apprehended one person and seized 4 Kg Ice (Methamphetamine) & 1 Kg Heroin."

"Drones were used to transport drugs from Pakistan-based drug smugglers. FIR under NDPS Act registered at SSOC Amritsar and Investigations ongoing to establish backward & forward linkages. Punjab Police is committed to dismantling the drug networks and making our state drug-free," informed DGP Punjab Police in a post on X.

Earlier seizures

In another significant development on April 29, the Punjab Police recorded the biggest Heroin seizure of 2024. Commissionerate Police Jalandhar busted an international drug syndicate and arrested 3 operatives with a seizure of 48 Kg Heroin. The syndicate was actively involved in trans-border & inter-state drug smuggling and spread across 5 countries. Rs 21 lakhs in illicit funds were confiscated, along with a cash counting machine and three high-end vehicles. FIRs under the NDPS Act have been registered, and further investigation is ongoing to demolish the drug network.

DGP Punjab has revealed that the syndicate has connections to five countries and 2 Indian states. He said, “Heroin was smuggled via the Gujarat sea route & J&K land route. Turkey-based Navpreet Singh, resident of Beas, Amritsar, is the main handler; he was also involved in a 350 Kg Heroin seizure in 2021 by Delhi Police."

