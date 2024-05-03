Friday, May 03, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians to bowl first against unchanged Kolkata at Wankhede
Live now

MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians to bowl first against unchanged Kolkata at Wankhede

MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians need two desperate points to remain in contention for playoff qualification but boast an impressive head-to-head record against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 03, 2024 19:05 IST
MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score
Image Source : INDIA TV MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score

MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

Mumbai Indians will be looking to avoid early elimination from the playoff race as they take on inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday. Hardik Pandya's Mumbai suffered a four-wicket defeat against LSG in their last game and are placed in the ninth position in the points table with four league games in hand.

Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata returned to winning ways with a dominant seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their last game to maintain their second position in the points table. Despite their standings, Kolkata have failed to register two back-to-back wins in their last five matches and remains without a win at Wankhede Stadium since 2012.

Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 03, 2024 7:03 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya wins toss

    Hardik Pandya wins the crucial toss as Mumbai Indians to bowl first at Wankhede Stadium.

    Naman Dhir replaces Mohammad Nabi in the only change for Mumbai Indians.

    Kolkata make no changes to their batting lineup. 

     

  • May 03, 2024 6:56 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    MI vs KKR IPL 2024: What happened in last meeting?

    Mumbai Indians chased down a 186-run target with 5 wickets and 14 balls remaining when both teams last clashed at Wankhede in the IPL 2024. Venkatesh Iyer claimed the Player of the Match award for his 104* off 51 balls innings but the hosts easily chased the target with Ishan Kishan smashing 58 off 25 balls.

  • May 03, 2024 6:46 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Toss at 7 pm

  • May 03, 2024 6:28 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Head to Head record

    Mumbai Indians have massively dominated KKR in IPL history. Out of 32 matches played between two teams, MI have won a staggering 23 matches while KKR have won on 9 occasions. Can KKR reduce the deficit tonight?

  • May 03, 2024 6:14 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Can KKR end 12-year drought at Wankhede?

    Kolkata Knight Riders won at the Wankhede Stadium a stunning 12 years ago. They have won only one out 11 matches played at the venue. Will they be able to end the drought? 

  • May 03, 2024 6:01 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Chetan Sakariya to replace suspended Harshit Rana?

    Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

    Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakaravarthy.

  • May 03, 2024 5:58 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Rinku Singh will be under focus today

  • May 03, 2024 5:58 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    MI vs KKR IPL 2024: A big big game awaits as Wankhede today

  • May 03, 2024 5:56 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Match 51 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's big encounter in IPL 2024.

    Five-time champions Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the crucial fixture at Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai are struggling for positive results this season as they seek two crucial points to remain alive in the playoff qualification race. Kolkata are placed second in the points table but are struggling for consistency lately.

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights here.

    Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, 51st T20 match

    Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

    Date & Time: Friday, May 3 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement