MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians to bowl first against unchanged Kolkata at Wankhede

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the crucial fixture at Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai are struggling for positive results this season as they seek two crucial points to remain alive in the playoff qualification race. Kolkata are placed second in the points table but are struggling for consistency lately.

Match: IPL 2024, 51st T20 match

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: Friday, May 3 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App