MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians to bowl first against unchanged Kolkata at Wankhede

MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and HighlightsMumbai Indians will be looking to avoid early elimination from the playoff race as they take on inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday. Hardik Pandya's Mumbai suffered a four-wicket defeat against LSG in their last game and are placed in the ninth position in the points table with four league games in hand.
Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata returned to winning ways with a dominant seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their last game to maintain their second position in the points table. Despite their standings, Kolkata have failed to register two back-to-back wins in their last five matches and remains without a win at Wankhede Stadium since 2012.