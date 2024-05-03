Friday, May 03, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Supreme Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea on May 7 due to Lok Sabha elections

Supreme Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea on May 7 due to Lok Sabha elections

Earlier, the Supreme Court questioned the Enforcement Directorate on the timing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The apex court sought a reply from the central probe agency over the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Hritika Mitra
New Delhi
Updated on: May 03, 2024 16:46 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Supreme Court on Friday said that it will look into granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 7 for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The Supreme Court asked both the parties to come prepared on Tuesday for the debate on interim bail. 

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, that the hearing on Kejriwal's plea against arrest is likely to take time and therefore, the court was considering hearing the probe agency on interim bail to him. Raju said, "We are not saying anything on whether bail will be given or not. If bail is granted, then what can be the conditions, all the parties have to answer this."

 

The top court asked Raju to come prepared for arguments on the interim bail plea on May 7. The bench is hearing Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the ED. The Delhi chief minister is currently lodged in Tihar Jail here under judicial custody after his arrest on March 21. The top court issued the ED a notice on April 15 and sought its response to Kejriwal's plea.

On April 9, the high court upheld Kejriwal's arrest, saying there was no illegality and the ED was left with 'little option' after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation. The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

ALSO READ | 'Why was Arvind Kejriwal arrested before Lok Sabha elections?' Supreme Court asks ED

ALSO READ | CM not ceremonial post, can't be absent for long, it's against national interest: HC on Kejriwal

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement