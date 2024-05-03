England announce squads for white-ball series against Pakistan; drop two senior batters

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England players during the ICC T20 World Cup 2020

In major changes to their regular setup, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the women's cricket team for the upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan on Friday. Star batters Sophia Dunkley and Tammy Beaumont failed to make the T20I squad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The veteran Heather Knight continues to lead both ODI and T20I teams for the home series starting on May 11. Beaumont managed to find a place in the 13-member ODI squad but Dunkley missed out on both squads after a string of poor performances on the New Zealand tour in March-April this year.

"Very much in the conversation around who should be playing in the top three," England head coach Jon Lewis said in an official statement. "The message I have sent to Sophia is that I'd like to see her back playing her best cricket. When she's playing her best cricket, she's one of our best cricketers.

"We've decided to try and give Dunkley the space away from the bigger limelight in terms of the Pakistan series in both ODI and T20 cricket to go and find some rhythm, go and find the rhythm of batting, get back to your best and then come back to us and see if you can make an impact again in international cricket."

Linsey Smith and Maia Bouchier remain part of the T20I squad after impressive performances against New Zealand and are tipped to make the World Cup squad. Pacer Issy Wong remains out as she struggles to make a comeback due to the fierce competition for the pace slots.

England Women T20I squad: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danielle Wyatt.

England Women ODI squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt.