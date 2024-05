Updated on: May 03, 2024 15:03 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders to face Mumbai Indians | Sports Wrap | 03rd May

KKR face a stern task at hand as they gear up to take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. On the other hand, India ended up with a disappointing result in the Thomas Cup as China got the better of them in the quarters. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.