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- Coffee Par Kurukshetra: TMC will fall into pieces, leaders are getting beaten up, Mamata will be left alone!
Kurukshetra
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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: TMC will fall into pieces, leaders are getting beaten up, Mamata will be left alone!
All seems to be wrong within Mamata Banerjee's party. Some are speaking out against the party line, some are leaving the organization, and others are openly questioning the leadership. The biggest setback came when Didi called a meeting of MLAs, but only 20 of the 80 MLAs showed up.
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