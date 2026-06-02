June 2, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Video
  3. Kurukshetra
  4. Coffee Par Kurukshetra: TMC will fall into pieces, leaders are getting beaten up, Mamata will be left alone!

Kurukshetra

Aap ki Adalat Aaj ki Baat News Astrology Originals Yoga kurukshetra Hakikat Kya Hai Muqabla Entertainment Sports Lifestyle
Updated on:

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: TMC will fall into pieces, leaders are getting beaten up, Mamata will be left alone!

All seems to be wrong within Mamata Banerjee's party. Some are speaking out against the party line, some are leaving the organization, and others are openly questioning the leadership. The biggest setback came when Didi called a meeting of MLAs, but only 20 of the 80 MLAs showed up.

Advertisement

Related Videos

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Muqabla : Surya murder case, justice within 48 hours, Is Congress worried from encounter?

Muqabla : Surya murder case, justice within 48 hours, Is Congress worried from encounter?

Super 100: Politics intensifies in West Bengal over fake signature case

Super 100: Politics intensifies in West Bengal over fake signature case
Aaj Ki Baat : Panic in TMC, will Mamata Banerjee's party be destroyed?

Aaj Ki Baat : Panic in TMC, will Mamata Banerjee's party be destroyed?
Haqiqat Kya Hai:The real picture on Dawood is about to come!

Haqiqat Kya Hai:The real picture on Dawood is about to come!

Speed News: Suvendu Adhikari Expands Cabinet With 35 BJP MLAs Sworn In As Ministers

Speed News: Suvendu Adhikari Expands Cabinet With 35 BJP MLAs Sworn In As Ministers
Iran Regime Fractures: Did Pezeshkian Resign Amid IRGC Power Grab?

Iran Regime Fractures: Did Pezeshkian Resign Amid IRGC Power Grab?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Neck, back bent, sleeplessness – wrists and fingers weakened

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Neck, back bent, sleeplessness – wrists and fingers weakened
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 01 June 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 01 June 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?

Aap Ki Adalat

Bobby Deol in Aap Ki Adalat | Childhood, Career & Family, Bandar & Bollywood | Rajat Sharma

Bobby Deol in Aap Ki Adalat | Childhood, Career & Family, Bandar & Bollywood | Rajat Sharma
Nishikant Dubey in Aap Ki Adalat: BJP vs Rahul Gandhi, India US Trade Deal & PM Modi

Nishikant Dubey in Aap Ki Adalat: BJP vs Rahul Gandhi, India US Trade Deal & PM Modi
Mary Kom in Aap Ki Adalat: Untold Life Story, Personal Life & Controversies Revealed

Mary Kom in Aap Ki Adalat: Untold Life Story, Personal Life & Controversies Revealed
Farhan Akhtar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

Farhan Akhtar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma
Akshay Kumar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full episode with Rajat Sharma

Akshay Kumar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full episode with Rajat Sharma
Mohammed Shami In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

Mohammed Shami In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

CM Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat: After becoming MP CM, Mohan Yadav turns up for his biggest interview

CM Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat: After becoming MP CM, Mohan Yadav turns up for his biggest interview
Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat

Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat
View All

Aaj Ki Baat

Aaj Ki Baat: What does SC's scolding of Education Ministry and NTA mean?

Aaj Ki Baat: What does SC's scolding of Education Ministry and NTA mean?
Aaj Ki Baat: CM Suvendu's action successful, Bengal changed on Bakrid!

Aaj Ki Baat: CM Suvendu's action successful, Bengal changed on Bakrid!

Aaj Ki Baat: SC said - Sir is completely correct, panic spread among the infiltrators!

Aaj Ki Baat: SC said - Sir is completely correct, panic spread among the infiltrators!

Aaj Ki Baat : Infiltrators are running away from Bengal because of Shubhendu's governance!

Aaj Ki Baat : Infiltrators are running away from Bengal because of Shubhendu's governance!
Aaj Ki Baat: Oil prices increased for the fourth time, how will the Modi government control it?

Aaj Ki Baat: Oil prices increased for the fourth time, how will the Modi government control it?
Aaj Ki Baat : How much more will the temperature rise, how much more will the electricity be cut?

Aaj Ki Baat : How much more will the temperature rise, how much more will the electricity be cut?
Aaj Ki Baat : How much more will the temperature rise, how much more will the electricity be cut?

Aaj Ki Baat : How much more will the temperature rise, how much more will the electricity be cut?

Aaj Ki Baat : How Dhurandhar eliminated the Pulwama culprit, leaving Pakistan in fear!

Aaj Ki Baat : How Dhurandhar eliminated the Pulwama culprit, leaving Pakistan in fear!
View All

News

Muqabla: Shah will make India free from infiltration, Sudhanshu Trivedi told the complete plan!

Muqabla: Shah will make India free from infiltration, Sudhanshu Trivedi told the complete plan!
Super 100: Discussion in Delhi regarding the new government in Karnataka

Super 100: Discussion in Delhi regarding the new government in Karnataka
Super 100: Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka Chief Minister

Super 100: Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka Chief Minister
Muqabla : No open sacrifice, no road namaz, Bengal has changed on Bakrid!

Muqabla : No open sacrifice, no road namaz, Bengal has changed on Bakrid!

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay Wraps Up Two-Day Delhi Visit After Submitting State Demands to PM Modi

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay Wraps Up Two-Day Delhi Visit After Submitting State Demands to PM Modi
Marco Rubio Praises Venezuela Oil Exports, Warns Cuba Amid Trump's Pressure on Havana

Marco Rubio Praises Venezuela Oil Exports, Warns Cuba Amid Trump's Pressure on Havana
Muqabla: Sir, exactly right, Rahul's vote theft proved to be fake?

Muqabla: Sir, exactly right, Rahul's vote theft proved to be fake?
Super 100: Siddaramaiah's Breakfast Meet, Likely To Resign

Super 100: Siddaramaiah's Breakfast Meet, Likely To Resign

View All

Astrology

Today's Horoscope, 31 May 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?

Today's Horoscope, 31 May 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
Today's Horoscope, 30 May 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?

Today's Horoscope, 30 May 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 29 May 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 29 May 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 28 May 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 28 May 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 27 May 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 27 May 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 26 May 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 26 May 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?
Today's Horoscope, 25 May 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?

Today's Horoscope, 25 May 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
Today's Horoscope, 24 May 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?

Today's Horoscope, 24 May 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
View All

Yoga

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Which 5 disease symptoms require a close eye? | Yoga For Health

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Which 5 disease symptoms require a close eye? | Yoga For Health
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Learn mantras from the yoga guru to get rid of diseases. Yoga For Health

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Learn mantras from the yoga guru to get rid of diseases. Yoga For Health
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Which enemy should sugar-asthma patients be cautious of ?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Which enemy should sugar-asthma patients be cautious of ?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Red alert due to hot air and heat wave, health in danger?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Red alert due to hot air and heat wave, health in danger?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Is the habit of youth staying awake late dangerous ?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Is the habit of youth staying awake late dangerous ?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Who is snatching away the nutrition from the food plate ?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Who is snatching away the nutrition from the food plate ?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Record-breaking temperatures creating a health emergency? | Yoga | Healthy Life

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Record-breaking temperatures creating a health emergency? | Yoga | Healthy Life
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Yoga guru will tell you the panacea for peaceful sleep. | Yoga For Health

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Yoga guru will tell you the panacea for peaceful sleep. | Yoga For Health
View All

Haqikat Kya Hai

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Russia In Action, Munir Under Fear

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Russia In Action, Munir Under Fear

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Amit Shah's War, Something monumental is set to happen in June!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Amit Shah's War, Something monumental is set to happen in June!
Haqiqat Kya Hai: If the border is not sealed, Pakistanis will infiltrate, revelation will open your eyes.

Haqiqat Kya Hai: If the border is not sealed, Pakistanis will infiltrate, revelation will open your eyes.
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Something big is going to happen in Pakistan, Munir will die because of Trump!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Something big is going to happen in Pakistan, Munir will die because of Trump!
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Rahul's Deceit Won't Work, Nor Will His Bullying

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Rahul's Deceit Won't Work, Nor Will His Bullying

Haqiqat Kya Hai :PM Modi Made the Impossible Possible! Did He Complete 'Mission Impossible'?

Haqiqat Kya Hai :PM Modi Made the Impossible Possible! Did He Complete 'Mission Impossible'?

Haqiqat Kya Hai : A diplomatic explosion in Delhi, Iran calls ahead of the QUAD meeting!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : A diplomatic explosion in Delhi, Iran calls ahead of the QUAD meeting!

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Did the Order to Kill Trump Come from Iran?

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Did the Order to Kill Trump Come from Iran?
View All

Muqabla

Muqabla : Stay within limits on Bakrid, you'll be better off?

Muqabla : Stay within limits on Bakrid, you'll be better off?

Muqabla: Modi's next plan is UCC, a warning bell for which group?

Muqabla: Modi's next plan is UCC, a warning bell for which group?
Muqabla: Elections have started, why are PDA people getting scared?

Muqabla: Elections have started, why are PDA people getting scared?
Muqabla: Modi's 'report card' is coming soon, will it really scare Rahul?

Muqabla: Modi's 'report card' is coming soon, will it really scare Rahul?

Muqabla : Rahul Gandhi is provoking the nation against PM Modi ?

Muqabla : Rahul Gandhi is provoking the nation against PM Modi ?
Muqabla : अखिलेश के समाजवाद में सड़क पर नमाज की छूट होगी ?

Muqabla : अखिलेश के समाजवाद में सड़क पर नमाज की छूट होगी ?
View All

Entertainment

Armaan Khera on The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case, SRK, and Aryan Khan | Exclusive Interview

Armaan Khera on The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case, SRK, and Aryan Khan | Exclusive Interview
Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere

Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere
Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night

Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps

Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps
Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

View All

Sports

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap
Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

View All

Lifestyle

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How did Congress get itself into trouble over vote rigging and the SIR issue?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How did Congress get itself into trouble over vote rigging and the SIR issue?

Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?

Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?

Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems

Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems
Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club

Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club
Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?

Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?
Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?

Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?
Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?

Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?
Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?

Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?
View All

Originals

Speed News: Kalyan Banerjee injured after attack following Abhishek Banerjee assault

Speed News: Kalyan Banerjee injured after attack following Abhishek Banerjee assault

Speed News: DK Shivakumar is set to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3

Speed News: DK Shivakumar is set to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3
Speed News: Twisha Sharma's Husband, Mother-In-Law Sent To CBI Remand Till June 2

Speed News: Twisha Sharma's Husband, Mother-In-Law Sent To CBI Remand Till June 2

US-Iran Deal is Ready, So Why is Trump Keeping the World Waiting

US-Iran Deal is Ready, So Why is Trump Keeping the World Waiting

Speed News: Giribala Singh Arrested by CBI: Twisha's Mother-in-Law in Custody

Speed News: Giribala Singh Arrested by CBI: Twisha's Mother-in-Law in Custody

Speed news: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Seeks Time From Governor, May Resign Tomorrow

Speed news: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Seeks Time From Governor, May Resign Tomorrow

Speed News: Bengal CM bans liquor shops near schools; launches ₹5 fish-rice meal scheme

Speed News: Bengal CM bans liquor shops near schools; launches ₹5 fish-rice meal scheme
Speed News: Marco Rubio Says US And India Are Strategic Allies, Not Just Regular Ones

Speed News: Marco Rubio Says US And India Are Strategic Allies, Not Just Regular Ones
View All
 
\