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Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Who is the informer who leaked Modi government's intelligence information to Rahul?

Attacking PM Modi is Rahul Gandhi's singular agenda. Wherever Rahul goes, his target is none other than Narendra Modi; however, this time, in his attacks on Modi, Rahul has reached an entirely different level.

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