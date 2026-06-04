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- Haqiqat Kya Hai: Has the countdown for Dawood Ibrahim's 'D-Company' also begun?
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai: Has the countdown for Dawood Ibrahim's 'D-Company' also begun?
Could Dawood Ibrahim face an attack at any moment? Could the chapter on Dawood Ibrahim be closed at any time? Reports are emerging from Pakistan that Dawood Ibrahim's security has been beefed up. The Pakistani media is reporting that these days, whenever Dawood steps out of his home in Karachi...
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