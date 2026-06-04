Aaj Ki Baat: Why did Didi's party break up, what will Mamata Banerjee do now? The Trinamool Congress has slipped out of Mamata Banerjee's control. More than 60 of the 80 MLAs have rebelled. The MLA whom Mamata Banerjee expelled from the party two days ago has been accepted as their leader by more than two-thirds of the Trinamool Congress MLAs.