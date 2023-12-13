Delhi: Leopard cub found dead on National Highway, accident suspected

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A police team at the spot

The body of a leopard was found lying on National Highway-44 near Khatushyam Mandir, in the area of Police Station Alipur, Delhi police officials said on Wednesday.

"A PCR call was received today at 4 am that the body of a leopard is lying on NH-44 near Khatushyam Mandir, in the area of Police Station Alipur," they said.

When the police team reached the spot, they found a cub dead on the road which prima facie appeared to be a case of an accident, the officials said.

The body has been taken into custody and the Forest Department informed of further necessary action, they added.

Leopard spotted in Delhi's Neb Sarai

A few days ago, a leopard was spotted roaming in the Neb Sarai area in Delhi. Delhi Forest Department officials remained stationed in the area to nab the animal. Deputy Conservator of Forest (South Division) Mandeep Mittal said the Forest Department teams combed the area but did not find anything.

"The leopard has not been seen since Saturday evening. We are expecting that it has gone back but our team is still there," he said.

"The cage that was set up is also there," the official said.

According to a Delhi Police official, a joint team of the force, Forest Department, Western Avenue Resident Welfare Association (WARWA) and an NGO (Bail A Tail) conducted an hour-long search operation in the area in the afternoon but could not find the animal. The leopard was spotted on Friday night and Saturday morning near a farmhouse.