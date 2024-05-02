Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika pauses speech as Azaan plays out from nearby Mosque | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/PIJUSH HAZARIKA Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika demonstrated a moment of respect and cultural sensitivity during an election rally in the Baksa district when he paused his speech as the Azaan played out from a nearby mosque.

Watch video here:

In the video circulated on social media platforms, it is seen that the BJP leader briefly stopped his speech as 'Aazan' played out from a nearby mosque.

BJP's Muslim outreach

The four seats, which will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase, are crucial for both BJP and Congress. These four seats hold significant importance due to their sizable Muslim voter population. Notably, the BJP is making efforts to engage with this demographic, aiming to increase its electoral count in the state. However, the party faces challenges, particularly with minority voters playing a crucial role. Yet, the division of minority votes between the AIUDF and Congress might work in favor of the BJP, potentially influencing the electoral outcome.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified his outreach efforts, emphasising during his campaign trail that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has equitably addressed the needs of all sections of society. He highlighted that various government schemes and programs have reached communities across the board, including Muslims.

During a rally in Nagaon's Dhing on April 19, where the Muslim population constitutes over 80 per cent, The rally saw thousands from the community coming and patiently hearing the chief minister. Since then, minority voters have been attending his rallies in large numbers, indicating a growing engagement from this demographic.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Two phases of Lok Sabha elections have concluded in Assam, and the next phase of elections is scheduled for May 7. The four constituencies Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta and Guwahati will go for the poll in the third phase on May 7.

Assam recorded 81.17 per cent voter turnout in the second phase of polling for five Lok Sabha constituencies on April 26. As per the officials, the Nagaon seat registered the highest polling percentage at 84.97, followed by Darrang-Udalguri at 82.01, Karimganj at 80.48, Silchar at 79.05 and Diphu at 75.74.

In the first phase of polls held on April 19, a 78.25 per cent turnout was recorded in Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituencies. Notably, Assam had recorded 81.55 per cent voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to 14 seats.

The BJP is contesting on 11 of the 14 seats in Assam and shares two of the remaining three seats with ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the third one with United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

In the 2019 elections, the BJP contested in 10 seats, AGP in three, and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) in one. The BJP won 9 seats. BJP ended its alliance with BPF in 2020 and initiated a new partnership with UPPL. Similarly, in the 2014 elections, the BJP secured 7 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) each won three seats, and one seat went to an Independent candidate.

Also Read: Assam Police makes first arrest in Amit Shah doctored video case, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dances to 'Modi Sarkaar' tunes in rain with supporters | WATCH