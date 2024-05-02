JEE Advanced 2024: IIT Madras adds three new exam centres abroad, list here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK JEE Advanced 2024 exam on May 26.

JEE Advanced 2024 on April 27. Candidates can choose their exam cities in the order of preference while filling out the application form. This year, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has made some changes to the list of exam cities where the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2024) will be held. As per the latest list, the institute has added three more exam centers outside India. Now, candidates will have options to choose new exam centre cities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Kathmandu. The institute has already started the registration process for theAdvanced 2024 on April 27. Candidates can choose their exam cities in the order of preference while filling out the application form.

Candidates who have successfully qualified JEE Main 2024 exam and obtained a rank in the top 2.5 lakh are eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced 2024. The window for submitting online applications will remain available till May 7. Candidates are advised to choose their preferred exam center while submitting their application form as no request be entertained afterwards. A statement is flashing on the official website, Candidates can also choose among the three cities to appear in JEE(Advanced) 2024 - ABU DHABI, DUBAI and KATHMANDU.

What to do if already submitted application form?

Candidates who have already selected centres in India and paid the fee will have the opportunity to correct their centre and country choices. The facility will remain available in due course. Candidates should note that there will be different exam fees for choosing exam centre in India and abroad.

Number of exam cities increased

JEE advanced 2024 exam city list, the number of cities or towns has increased compared to the tentative list announced earlier along with the information bulletin. According to the revised list, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra has the highest number of 26 exam centres followed by Uttar Pradesh with 18 exam cities and Gujarat and Karnataka have 12 exam cities. As perexam city list, the number of cities or towns has increased compared to the tentative list announced earlier along with the information bulletin. According to the revised list, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra has the highest number of 26 exam centres followed by Uttar Pradesh with 18 exam cities and Gujarat and Karnataka have 12 exam cities.

How to fill up JEE Advanced 2024 application form?

Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

Navigate to the link to the 'JEE Advanced 2024 registration'

Register yourself before proceeding to application form

On succesfful registration, fill out the application form

Upload scanned certificates, registration fee, and preview application form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Indian Nationals

Female Candidates (all categories): Rs. 1600

SC, ST, PwD Candidates: Rs. 1600

All Other Candidates: Rs. 3200

OCI/PIO card holders (where OCI/PIO card was issued before 04-03-2021)

Female Candidates (GEN and GEN-PwD): Rs. 1600

OPEN (GEN-PwD): Rs. 1600

OPEN (GEN): Rs. 3200

Foreign Nationals & OCI/PIO card holders (where OCI/PIO card was issued on or after 04-03-2021)

Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries: USD 100

Candidates Residing in Non-SAARC Countries: USD 200

Registration fee for Examination Centres in Foreign Countries

Indian Nationals and OCI/PIO card holders (where the OCI/PIO card was issued before 04-03-2021)